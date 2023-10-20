Inside the new issue of Total Guitar: The 50 Greatest Rolling Stones Riffs

Also in issue 377! Interviews: Richard Fortus, Chris Shiflett, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, Blackstone Cherry, Danny Bryant and more. Reviews: New gear from Shergold, Squier, Boss, Gibson and more. Learn songs by Queen, The Police and Rival Sons

Cover Feature:

Total Guitar runs down the top Rolling Stones guitar riffs of all time, as voted by the readers of guitarworld.com. You'll also find a track by track breakdown of the guitar playing on the band’s latest album, 'Hackney Diamonds', the best gear to recreate their tone, and an easy lesson on Keith Richards' trademark open G tuning. 

Plus! 21 Ways To Better Rhythm: Master different styles of music and improve your timing with TG’s massive six-page lesson

Interviews:

• Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

The blues wunderkind is digging deep into the blues, with influences ranging from the old masters to Eric Gales and Prince. His golden rule as a guitarist: “Don’t place too much emphasis on perfection…”

• Black Stone Cherry

“Tastes might change, but a great guitar is a great guitar!" – Gear Acquisition Syndrome is a way of life for Black Stone Cherry guitarists Chris Robertson and Ben Wells

• Richard Fortus

The rhythm guitarist in Guns N’ Roses reveals how he acts as a foil for Slash – and how an education in funk makes him a better player

• Chris Shiflett

"Everybody has to find their spot" – How the Foo Fighters’ three guitarists combine for maximum riffing effect

• Also inside: Svalbard, Danny Bryant, Hotline TNT

Learn To Play:

• Rival Sons - Sweet Life

• Queen - Keep Yourself Alive

• The Police - Every Breath You Take

Reviews:

• Shergold Telstar Standard ST14

• Squier Sonic Series

• Boss DM-101 Delay Machine

• Gibson Les Paul Standard ’50s Plain Top Inverness Green

• Funny Little Boxes Skeleton Key

