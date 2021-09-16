Instrumental Aluminum is a new company building sustainable electric guitars out of, well, aluminum

Guitar brands have a long history of creating products using unconventional materials. Take RainSong – a Washington-based company that specializes in carbon fiber acoustic guitars like the Shorty SG – or even Fender, which two years ago created a Twin combo amp using Lucite, or plexiglass – for blues ace Joe Bonamassa.

And now, Instrumental Aluminum – a new company with its mission statement rooted in environmental sustainability – adds its name to this growing list of innovators.

With its hybrid electric guitars partially built using recycled aluminum, and “responsibly designed for reduced environmental impact”, the nascent company is vying to become an industry leader in using “alternate materials and processes”.

Its instruments are built using a proprietary vacuum die-casting process, and promise a versatile range of tones, from “warm and smooth to crisp and edgy”, as well as an “increased overall sustain, resonance and timbre” due to the materials used.

The guitars still feature wooden necks and fingerboards, however as the company explains, its design processes reduce the amount of wood required by 65%.

“We've set out to create a better kind of musical instrument brand – one that is purpose-driven and creates exceptional value to our customers, while promoting positive change,” says Instrumental Aluminum founder Mark Fisher.

“With the launch of Instrumental Aluminum, we're looking forward to filling a void in the space and bringing high-quality, sustainable guitars to consumers everywhere.”

Assisting Mark Fisher in the design of the guitars is Technical Research and Development Consultant Howie Kittelson, who has session experience with the likes of Scotty Moore, Waylon Jennings, Peter Frampton, Cheap Trick and more.

Instrumental Aluminum is planning a Kickstarter later this month, and will offer its instruments at a discounted rate throughout the campaign. It says its first guitars will ship in May 2022.

For more information, and to hear the guitars in action, head to Instrumental Aluminum.