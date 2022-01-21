InVisions' Lucas Gabb and Alex Scott tear through Deadlock in this mind-bendingly heavy guitar playthrough

With their new single Deadlock, the third release and title track from their forthcoming third studio album, Yorkshire four-piece InVisions look to deepen their roots in the British metalcore scene.

The track – which follows previously released singles D V P E and Annihilist – is a masterclass in modern metal, packed full of destructive low-register riffs courtesy of guitarists Lucas Gabb and Alex Scott.

And in this new playthrough – premiered exclusively at Guitar World – the pair put that guitar work on full display, highlighting the complexity of its string-skipping main hook and the subtlety of its super-melodic chorus leads.

They've even included both the tabs in Guitar Pro and PDF formats should you bravely wish to try your hand at the track yourself, as well as the Neural DSP preset they use for their guitar tones.

Gear-wise, both guitarists use EverTune bridge-equipped Ibanez Axion Label electric guitars; Gabb wields an RGD61ALET with Fishman Fluence Modern pickups while Scott plays a RGA61AL-IAF equipped with Bare Knuckle Aftermath humbuckers. Both play through Neural DSP's Archetype: Gojira amp modeling plugin.

“Deadlock easily has my favorite riff from the new record,” Gabb says. “Legitimately, as soon as it kicks, you're just 100 percent in the zone and you don't realize what's happened until the track finishes. Plus, it's always a good sign when even the chorus riff has your head moving!”

“Deadlock has some deadly riffs in it that are super fun to play,” Scott adds. “The main riff has you bouncing around from the 1st fret to the 12th but resolves really nicely into the chorus. We pride ourselves on playing as tight as humanly possible to the metronome and this one has been an exciting challenge to nail down.”