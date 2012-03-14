Iron Maiden Post "Blood Brothers" Clip from 'En Vivo!' Live DVD

There's no shortage of live music and video from Iron Maiden out there, but it's still hard not to get excited for yet another one.

The band will release En Vivo! as a live DVD/CD on March 26, and to promote the release, have posted a full performance video of "Blood Brothers" from their April 10, 2011, show in Santiago, Chile. Watch below.

"Blood Brothers" is taken from the band's 2000 album, Brave New World.

Maiden will be hitting the road again this summer, kicking off their Maiden England tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 21. You can get all of the dates here.