Iron Maiden Announce 2012 North American Tour Dates

Iron Maiden have just announced the dates for their "Maiden England World Tour," which features an extensive run of shows through the U.S. Dates can be found below.

“We have great fun playing the History of Maiden Tours because it gives us an opportunity between new albums to go out and play songs from our earlier catalogue," said Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

"It’s always fantastic seeing the crowd reaction from a new generation of fans who have never experienced some of these tracks performed live before, and of course we know our longstanding fans will enjoy seeing the original Seventh Son Tour re-visited - with many other surprises!"

As far as plans for the setlist go, Dickinson continued: "Our intention is to play about two thirds of the original track list of Maiden England, including some songs we have not played live in a very,very long time, plus other favorites we just know the fans are going to want to hear!

"We always try to give our fans a great show musically, but we have always tried to make it as entertaining and memorable an experience as we can visually. And we all feel this show is going to do that splendidly! We can't wait to get started in Charlotte."

If you've never caught Iron Maiden live, there's no better chance than now. Tickets go on sale March 2.

Iron Maiden "Maiden England" 2012 Tour Dates: