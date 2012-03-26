Iron Maiden Post "Wicker Man" Video from 'En Vivo!' DVD

Iron Maiden new live CD/DVD, En Vivo!, is out today, and if the prospect of a new Maiden live release isn't enough to get you jazzed, the band just posted the complete performance of "Wicker Man" from the DVD. Watch below.

En Vivo! features footage from the band's performance last April in Santiago, Chile, at the city's Estadio Nacional, where the band played to more than 50,000 fans.

A documentary titled Behind the Beast is also set to appear in the release. It features behind-the-scenes footage from Maiden's recent world tour.

Iron Maiden will kick off the North American leg of their "Maiden England" tour on June 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can get all the dates here.