Is this guitar-playing cyborg from Japan the future of heavy metal?

Japanese hard-rockers Ironbunny are a Kawaii metal group fronted by three vocalists: Hina, Kotono and Minami. So far, so Babymetal. But do Babymetal have a cyborg guitarist who comes from a future 300 years ahead? Hell no.

Meet Ediee Ironbunny, the automated shred machine who has time-travelled back to 2019 in order to save rock ’n’ roll - and, as it happens, film an exclusive playthrough video for Guitar World.

This clip for new single ‘23 - twenty three’ showcases Ediee’s precision-engineered riff delivery system, as well as his/her/its astonishingly lifelike lead technique, complete with a slick tapping flourish to round out the solo.

(Image credit: Ironbunny)

Of course, no cyborg electric guitar performance would be complete without a fretboard equipped with cycling green LEDs, which appear in Ediee’s Combat Guitar IB7, also fitted with a Bare Knuckle Aftermath in the bridge and Sustainiac in the neck.

Ediee’s not the only supreme guitar talent to grace Ironbunny’s debut album, ‘Tettsui no alternative’, either; Warren DeMartini, Doug Aldrich and George Lynch also lend their skills in honor of the band’s noble quest.

Digging Ironbunny’s message? You can hear the full track below and hop on over to ironbunny.jp for more info.