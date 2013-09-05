Hear Isolated Guitar Solos from Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," Deep Purple's "Highway Star," Judas Priest's "Painkiller," Metallica's "Fade to Black" and More

Below, check out the isolated guitar parts from Brian May's solo on Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Ritchie Blackmore's solo on Deep Purple's "Highway Star."

But wait, there's more!

If you keep listening to the playlist, you'll hear several more isolated guitar tracks, including "Painkiller" by Judas Priest, the Eagles' "Hotel California," Eddie Van Halen's solo from Michael Jackson's "Beat It" and Metallica's "Fade to Black."

What do these songs have in common? Not a hell of a lot, except that all the clips were posted by the same YouTube account (the guy who made this playlist).

If nothing else, these clips are fun to listen to — and they'll help you figure out what you've been doing wrong all these years! Enjoy!