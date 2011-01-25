It's Official: The Big Four Announce First U.S. Show

Just announced: The Big Four, the first and only U.S. show featuring the power-packed line-up of Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax, will take place on Saturday, April 23, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA (home of the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival). The Big Four day-long event will feature full performances from these four acts, who first banded together last year for seven acclaimed shows across Europe.

Tickets for The Big Four go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10:00 AM (PT) through Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $99.00, general admission and $199.00 for VIP. For concert-goers looking to experience added ease and comfort to and from the Empire Polo Field, The Big Four will feature same day shuttle service from various Southern California locations. Two shuttles will depart from Carson, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Ontario, Riverside, Anaheim, Irvine and San Diego (exact locations TBA in the coming weeks) in the early and mid-afternoon. Shuttle prices range from $40.00-$65.00 round-trip (depending on distance to the Empire Polo Club) and each shuttle location and the Empire Polo Club will feature on-site staff to assist with travel to and from the show.

More details can be found at www.thebig4festival.com and www.facebook.com/THEBIG4.

Watch the video teaser for The Big Four U.S. Tour below: