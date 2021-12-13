J Mascis and Kim Gordon team up for two-track single, Abstract Blues

Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis and Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon have teamed up for a new two-track single, Abstract Blues.

Comprising a title track – the upbeat, lead guitar-heavy Abstract Blues – and the chaotic, distortion-laden Slow Boy, the short-player sees the pair of eminent guitar icons put together their decades of combined riff-writing experience for a six-minute masterclass in alt-rock. Check out the two tracks below.

Out now via Sub Pop, the two-track single is available to stream or buy now on J Mascis's Bandcamp page.

Earlier this month, Kim Gordon dropped a riff-fueled classic rock number entitled Grass Jeans, with proceeds benefitting Fund Texas Choice, a non-profit that seeks to provide universal abortion access.

“I often get asked ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’, Hell yes it can – but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything," Gordon said in a statement following the single's release.

"So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all.”

And J Mascis has had a busy 2021, too, releasing Dinosaur Jr.'s first album in five years, Sweep it Into Space. In a Guitar World interview earlier this year, the guitarist detailed the processing of producing the record during the pandemic.

“We started before lockdown but had to finish it once it kicked in, which was pretty weird as I had to learn how to do a lot of things, engineering-wise, at home,” he said. “I’m very happy with the record – although it will take me some time before I can really decide how it stands in relation to the rest of my work.”