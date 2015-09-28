Jack Bruce Basses Up for Auction at Sotheby's in London Tomorrow — Video

Five of Jack Bruce’s bass guitars will go on the auction block at Sotheby’s in London tomorrow, September 29, including the bass he played at the legendary Cream reunion concert in 2005, as seen in the video below.

The auction will feature his favorite bass, a 1993 Warwick Thumb Bass Fretless, which has an estimated value of $125,000 to $156,000. This was one of two standard basses Bruce played during the last 20 years of his career.

Bruce, who died October 25, 2014, was a founding member of Cream along with guitarist Eric Clapton and drummer Ginger Baker. One of the best-known and most celebrated bassists of the classic rock era, Bruce started out as a jazz bassist, and his proficiency on the instrument established a level of virtuosity for rock bass playing.

In addition to the Cream reunion bass, the auction will feature three other Thumb basses and one Jack Bruce Signature bass, a manuscript of the lyrics to “White Room” and “Politician” bearing Bruce’s signature, his Mellotron keyboard and four reels of tape featuring his vocal samples, circa 1975.

For detailed information, visit Sothebys.com and the auction page.