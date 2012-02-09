Jack White and Tom Jones Streaming Cover of Howlin' Wolf's "Evil"

Last month, we reported that Jack White's next collaboration as part of Third Man Records' Blue Series of singles would be with Tom Jones, the singer famous for hits like "What's New Pussycat?" and "It's Not Unusual."

You can now hear the A-side, acover version of Howlin' Wolfs' "Evil" featuring Jack White himself, below. The track will be released along with its B-side, a cover of the Frankie Lane track "Jezebel," on March 5 via Third Man.

Jack White will release his debut solo album, Blunderbuss, a month later on April 24.

You can currently listen to the first single from Blunderbuss, "Love Interruption," here