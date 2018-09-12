Jack White Announces New Concert Film, 'Kneeling at the Anthem D.C.'

Jack White has announced the release of a new concert film, Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem D.C., due out September 21. Directed by Emmett Malloy (who also helmed the 2009 White Stripes documentary Under Great White Northern Lights) the film captures White at his second sold-out night at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., in support of his recent album, Boarding House Reach, along with footage of White giving a surprise performance for students at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The trailer for Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem D.C., can be seen above.

The film will be available via Amazon Prime Video globally. In addition, a six-song Amazon Original live EP with highlights from the evening will also be released on September 21 on Amazon Music. The EP’s first single, “Connected By Love,” is available now.

Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem D.C. full track list:

1. Corporation (Live)

2. Over and Over and Over (Live)

3. Blunderbuss (Live)

4. Ice Station Zebra (Live)

5. Connected By Love (Live)

6. Icky Thump (Live)

Jack White upcoming tour dates:

September 15: Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA

September 17: OneOK Field - Tulsa, OK

September 21: iHeartRadio Music Festival - Las Vegas, NV

September 22: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN

October 1: Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia

October 3: Palladium Riga - Riga, Latvia (SOLD OUT)

October 4: Siemens Arena - Vilnius, Lithuania

October 6: Gdynia Arena - Gdynia, Poland

October 7: MTP2 - Poznan, Poland

October 9: Torwar - Warsaw, Poland

October 10: Tauron Arena Kraków - Kraków, Poland

October 12: Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

October 13: Zenith - Munich, Germany

October 14: Warsteiner Music Hall - Dortmund, Germany

October 16: Brighton Centre - Brighton, UK

October 17: Birmingham Academy - Birmingham, UK

October 18: Hull Venue - Hull, UK

October 20: Liverpool Space By Echo Arena - Liverpool, UK

October 21: Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

November 2: Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

November 3: Stampede Corral Arena - Calgary, AB

November 5: Brandt Center - Regina, SK

November 6: Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, MB

November 8: Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

November 9: The Arena at TD Place - Ottawa, ON

November 10: Place Bell - Laval, QC

November 12: Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

November 13: Moncton Events Centre - Moncton, NB

November 14: Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS