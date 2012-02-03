Jack White Announces Two Headlining Festival Appearances

Jack White has announced the first two stops on what will likely turn into a larger tour in support of his upcoming debut album, Blunderbuss.

White will head to Alabama on May 18 to headline the Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores. A week later, the former Whites Stripes frontman will be in Washington to headline Sasquatch! May 26th at The Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy.

Blunderbuss, Jack White's debut solo album, is due out on April 24 via Third Man Records/Columbia. The album's first single, "Love Interruption," is now streaming online (listen below) and is also available as a digital single. It will also be released a 7" single with a non-LP B-side of "Machine Gun Silhouette" on February 7.