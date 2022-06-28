Jack White wields his crazy pitch-shifting Jazzmaster and a custom Acoustasonic Telecaster in wild Glastonbury secret set

Jack White took a temporary break from his hectic Supply Chain Issues touring schedule to perform a secret set at this year’s Glastonbury festival, and showcased a number of his crazy, custom-modded electric guitars in the process.

Taking place on Sunday (June 26) at the festival’s Park Stage, White dove into his abundant catalog of hits – performing Lazaretto, Seven Nation Army and Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground – and serving up tracks from his new album, Fear Of the Dawn.

As for the six-strings that played host to White’s wondrous display of off-kilter circus rock, White can be seen wielding his recently teased Fender Jazzmaster – fully loaded with the circuit of Electro-Harmonix’s Pitch Fork – for a faithfully swampy take on White Stripes’ Ball and Biscuit.

Unsurprisingly, the pitch shifting was out in full force, with a pair of raucous guitar solos at the 1:37 and 3:18 marks showcasing some supreme sleight of hand as White navigated the various onboard controls.

White recently told Guitar Player the axe was first conceived after he grew fond of Matt Bellamy’s Korg Kaoss Pad-equipped Manson, and that he promptly tasked his guitar tech Dan Mancini to make something of a similar vein.

Earlier in his Glasto set, White also donned his now-trusty blue Fender Telecaster for a fuzzed-up rendition of What’s The Trick?, which is lifted from his first new-for-2022 record, Fear Of The Dawn.

For the final pro-shot video of the set, White reunited with another favorite – his ‘50s Kay Archtop, the same he used to perform the US national anthem – to nicely wrap the set up with a stomping, crowd-pleasing finale of Seven Nation Army.

The six-string eye candy didn’t stop there, though. While there isn’t pro-shot footage of such instances, the set was also punctuated with appearances from an eye-catching, custom-spec’d Acoustasonic Telecaster that boasted a Silverburst-esque finish, white headstock and none-more-country pickguard.

An Acoustasonic Jazzmaster of the same ilk can also be spotted sitting behind White in the videos above.

Jack White with his custom Acoustasonic Telecaster (Image credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

One instrument that seemingly didn’t get a run-out, though, was White’s fretless Fender Custom Telecaster bass that he recently teased on Instagram.

Safe to say, this year’s Glastonbury proved to be a stellar few days for six-string buffs. Not only did White smash his secret set, Paul McCartney made history by headlining the iconic Pyramid Stage on Saturday (June 25) – and enlisted Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen to mark the occasion.