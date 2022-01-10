Watch Jack White put his sparkling mystery Tele through its paces in a live performance of Taking Me Back

Jack White has shared an energetic live performance video of new track Taking Me Back, which sees him back in the saddle with his solo band.

The group, consisting of White, plus Dominic Davis (bass), Quincy McCrary (keys) and Daru Jones (drums), tear through the new tune, which is set to open his forthcoming album Fear of the Dawn, due this April.

In addition to the performance, you can steal the briefest of glances at White’s current pedalboard (at approximately 1.30), which naturally includes the Triplegraph octave (produced in collaboration with CopperSound).

(Image credit: YouTube / Jack White)

We can also spot several of his Third Man pedal brand collaborations, in the shape of his custom Mantic Flex, Union Tube And Transistor Bumble Buzz and Game Changer Audio Plasma Coil.

Finally, we can pick out two custom chrome finished (and therefore unbranded) Boss TU-3 Tuners, an MXR Micro Amp and what looks to be a Fulltone Octafuzz (though we can't confirm this from the footage).

White also appears with a custom Telecaster in a blue sparkle finish, which looks like an updated take on his Three Wheel Motion Low Rider Tele – an instrument that started life as a B-Bender Nashville Tele and has been the subject of extensive and continued modifications.

(Image credit: YouTube / Jack White)

Eagle-eyed White watchers will note it shares the same Thinline Tele pickup and P-90 pickup combination, alongside the Cabronita scratchplate (with ‘Interrupter’ killswitch).

However, the Lace Sensor pickup has been swapped out for a Gretsch Filtertron-style bridge unit (perhaps the Fender Fideli'Tron pickups found on the Cabronita). There’s also a Fender-badged Bigsby vibrato at the bridge.

Given White’s aesthetic preference for high-quality refinishes of his instruments and pedals, it’s hard to say whether it’s the original instrument or a new custom Fender build.

However, if it’s not the original, it could be part of a run of instruments commissioned to handle the rigors of White’s hefty 52-date Supply Chain Issues world tour, which kicks off in April.