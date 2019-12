Jack White has just unleashed his latest video, a Hype Williams-directed affair that sees Jack in a bit of trouble with the law. Check it out below.

"Freedom at 21" is off White's debut album, Blunderbuss (buy on iTunes), which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts upon its release, marking the multi-instrumentalist's first No. 1 album in the U.S.

Jack White is on tour throughout the rest of 2012, and you can find his full tour itinerary here.