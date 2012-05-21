Jack White to Release "Freedom at 21" as 7-Inch Single

Fresh off the release of his debut solo album, Blunderbuss, Jack White is set to release the album's third track, "Freedom at 21," as a 7-inch single next month.

Making the single a must-have for Jack White completionists is the presence of a non-album B-side titled "Inaccessible Mystery."

The single is available for pre-order now at this location, and is due out June 11 via Third Man Records.

In other Jack White news, SiriusXM subsribers will be able to tune into Sirius XMU (channel 35) tomorrow night at 9 p.m. EST to catch a live stream of White's show at New York City's Roseland Ballroom.