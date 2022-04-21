Watch Jack White put his Three-Wheel Motion Low Rider Telecaster to work with sizzling What's The Trick? Late Show performance

Promoting his new album, Fear of the Dawn, White served up the nasty fuzz tones and the frenetic, overdriven blues soloing that's made him a household name

Earlier this month, Jack White released his first solo album in four years, Fear of the Dawn.

To promote the album, White – during a brief break in his Supply Chain Issues world tour – stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he offered up a hard-hitting performance of the Fear of the Dawn track What's The Trick? You can check it out above.

Wielding the latest iteration of his continually awe-inspiring, ever-evolving custom Three-Wheel Motion Low Rider Fender Telecaster, White serves up the nasty fuzz tones and the frenetic, overdriven blues soloing he's known and loved for. Any fan of White's work with the White Stripes will find plenty to like here.

White also sat down for an interview with Colbert, during which he discussed his recent onstage proposal (and subsequent marriage) to his now-wife, musician Olivia Jean, his slide-heavy rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at the Detroit Tigers' opening day game that same day (April 8), and his experiences with Prince.

White's Third Man Records label is reportedly set to release Prince's legendary shelved Camille album, and White told Colbert about the advice Prince offered him as a fellow electric guitar player. 

As White recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Prince told White "No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack." Colbert then asks White, "Have you ever let anyone tell you how to play your guitar?" to which the guitarist jokes, "One of your sound guys told me to turn down earlier!" 

Fear of the Dawn is one of two albums White has planned for 2022, the other being the acoustic guitar-driven Entering Heaven Alive. His Supply Chain Issues tour, meanwhile, is set to run across North America and Europe through late August.

Entering Heaven Alive is set for a July 22 release via Third Man Records, and can be pre-ordered via the Third Man website.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.