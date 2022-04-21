Watch Jack White put his Three-Wheel Motion Low Rider Telecaster to work with sizzling What's The Trick? Late Show performance

Earlier this month, Jack White released his first solo album in four years, Fear of the Dawn.

To promote the album, White – during a brief break in his Supply Chain Issues world tour – stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he offered up a hard-hitting performance of the Fear of the Dawn track What's The Trick? You can check it out above.

Wielding the latest iteration of his continually awe-inspiring, ever-evolving custom Three-Wheel Motion Low Rider Fender Telecaster, White serves up the nasty fuzz tones and the frenetic, overdriven blues soloing he's known and loved for. Any fan of White's work with the White Stripes will find plenty to like here.

White also sat down for an interview with Colbert, during which he discussed his recent onstage proposal (and subsequent marriage) to his now-wife, musician Olivia Jean, his slide-heavy rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at the Detroit Tigers' opening day game that same day (April 8), and his experiences with Prince.

White's Third Man Records label is reportedly set to release Prince's legendary shelved Camille album, and White told Colbert about the advice Prince offered him as a fellow electric guitar player.

As White recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Prince told White "No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack." Colbert then asks White, "Have you ever let anyone tell you how to play your guitar?" to which the guitarist jokes, "One of your sound guys told me to turn down earlier!"

Fear of the Dawn is one of two albums White has planned for 2022, the other being the acoustic guitar-driven Entering Heaven Alive. His Supply Chain Issues tour, meanwhile, is set to run across North America and Europe through late August.

Entering Heaven Alive is set for a July 22 release via Third Man Records, and can be pre-ordered via the Third Man website.