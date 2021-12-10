Jack White announces huge 2022 Supply Chain Issues world tour

Jack White is back in some style in 2022. The guitarist has revealed plans to play a string of huge shows across the US, EU and UK throughout a five-month period beginning in April next year.
The shows will kick off with two nights at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, White’s hometown on April 8 and 9, before touring a selection of large venues throughout the US and then heading to Europe for most of June and July.
The tour announcement follows news that White will release two new albums next year, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, in April and July, respectively.
Even considering the pandemic, the flurry of activity follows an uncharacteristically quiet period from White, who is known as a prolific, spontaneous writer, but has not released an album since 2018.
The tour name – Supply Chain Issues – seems like a knowing nod to many of the pandemic-induced shortages and problems across the last few years. However, as the head honcho of Third Man Records, we suspect the much-publicised meltdown in vinyl production – where demand is now thought to exceed supply by 40% – to be a key influence in White’s thinking.
Those particular supply chain issues have led to huge delays in releases, or at least their physical counterparts, and even many bigger (and more profitable) artists have often been forced to wait six months for pressings. Given White is a renowned vinyl champion, it would explain the bottleneck in his releases and the long lead time on these announcements.
Whatever the reason, though, we’re glad to have White back and performing at any venue that’s bigger than Damien Hirst’s balcony.
You can see the full list of dates below. For tickets and more information on the Supply Chain Issues world tour, head to Jack White’s official site.
Jack White Supply Chain Issues 2022 world tour
- April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
- April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
- April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
- April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
- April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
- April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
- April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
- May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
- May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
- June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
- June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
- June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
- July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
- July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
- July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
- July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
- July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
- July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
- July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
- July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
- July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
- August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
- August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
- August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
- August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
- August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
- August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
* Festival Performance