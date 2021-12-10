Jack White announces huge 2022 Supply Chain Issues world tour

Jack White is back in some style in 2022. The guitarist has revealed plans to play a string of huge shows across the US, EU and UK throughout a five-month period beginning in April next year.

The shows will kick off with two nights at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, White’s hometown on April 8 and 9, before touring a selection of large venues throughout the US and then heading to Europe for most of June and July.

The tour announcement follows news that White will release two new albums next year, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, in April and July, respectively.

Even considering the pandemic, the flurry of activity follows an uncharacteristically quiet period from White, who is known as a prolific, spontaneous writer, but has not released an album since 2018.

The tour name – Supply Chain Issues – seems like a knowing nod to many of the pandemic-induced shortages and problems across the last few years. However, as the head honcho of Third Man Records, we suspect the much-publicised meltdown in vinyl production – where demand is now thought to exceed supply by 40% – to be a key influence in White’s thinking.

Those particular supply chain issues have led to huge delays in releases, or at least their physical counterparts, and even many bigger (and more profitable) artists have often been forced to wait six months for pressings. Given White is a renowned vinyl champion, it would explain the bottleneck in his releases and the long lead time on these announcements.

Whatever the reason, though, we’re glad to have White back and performing at any venue that’s bigger than Damien Hirst’s balcony.

You can see the full list of dates below. For tickets and more information on the Supply Chain Issues world tour, head to Jack White’s official site.

Jack White Supply Chain Issues 2022 world tour

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

* Festival Performance