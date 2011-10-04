Jack White Streaming Cover of Unreleased Hank Williams Song, "You Know That I Know"

Jack White -- blues purist, garage rocker and noted Insane Clown Posse collaborator -- recently took part in the creation of an album called The Lost Notebooks of Hank Williams.

As its name implies, the album features contemporary artists combing the lost notebooks of the late country legend and performing "cover" versions of never-before-heard songs.

You can stream White's contribution, titled "You Know That I Know," over at Rolling Stone.

Other artists featured on the album include Bob Dylan, Norah Jones and Sheryl Crow.