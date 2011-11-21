Jack White Teams Up with Actor John C. Reilly for Two New Singles

As part of a new slew of releases from Jack White's Third Man Records, the former White Stripes frontman has teamed up with actor John C. Reilly -- his co-star from the movie Walk Hard -- for two new singles to be released on November 29. (Hey, it's not his strangest collaboration this year.)

The first single features Reilly performing two Delmore Brothers cover along with Tom Brosseau. Both tracks -- "Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar" b/w "Lonesome Yodel Blues #2" -- feature Jack White on support, along with The Black Belles' Olivia Jean and Fats Kaplin.

The second single, which also features white, see Reilly teaming up with Becky Stark for takes on two classics tracks, "I'll Be There If You Ever Want" and "I'm Making Plans," performed by Ray Price and Dolly Parton/Porter Wagoner originally.

You can hear track from both releases below. The singles will be released both on vinyl and iTunes. For more on Third Man Records' fall releases, head here.