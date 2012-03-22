Jack White on White Stripes Reunion: "Absolutely No Chance"

Jack White may have been a bit reluctant to launch a solo career, but it seems he's perfectly content with the White Stripes being done for good.

Speaking to NME recently, White put the chances of a reunion with Meg at approximately zero.

"I would probably say absolutely not," he said. "Absolutely no chance. I couldn't see any reason to ever do that. I'm not the kind of person that would retire from baseball and come out of retirement the next year. I mean, if we went to all the trouble of telling people we're done, we meant it, you know?"

White did relent that certain circumstances might force him into it, adding, "If we were forced to change our mind about that, I can only imagine the reason being if we went bankrupt or really needed the cash, which would be a really sad thing. I would probably be issuing an apology along with the announcement of the show dates."

White will release his debut solo album, Blunderbuss, April 22 through his own Third Man Records.