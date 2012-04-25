Jack White to Write Soundtrack for Disney's 'The Lone Ranger'

On his new album, Blunderbuss, Jack White sings, "But I can't sit still/ Because I know that I will."

Being true to his words and his reputation as a work horse, White has reportedly signed on to write, produce and perform the soundtrack to Disney's upcoming adaptation of The Lone Ranger.

"Jack's an amazing songwriter with a unique style," Jerry Bruckheimer recently told Variety. "We're thrilled to hear his fresh take on the 'William Tell Overture.'"

The film will star Armie Hammer — who has perhaps the coolest Hollywood name since Rip Torn — as the Lone Ranger and Johnny Depp as Tonto.

White released his first-ever solo album, Blunderbuss, yesterday via his own Third Man Records.

This Friday, April 27, Jack White will be playing New York City's Webster Hall, an intimate show that will be live streamed and directed by actor Gary Oldman.