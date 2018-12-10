Jackson Welcomes Jeff Loomis to Its Artist Roster

Jackson has announced that Arch Enemy and Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis has joined its artist roster.

“I'm very excited to announce that I will be working with Jackson guitars on many upcoming projects,” Loomis said. “We are underway designing a Jeff Loomis signature model that will be unveiled at the 2019 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.”

Loomis first came to prominence as a teenager in his home state of Wisconsin. After being crowned the winner of a Guitar Wars competition and a battle of the bands with his first band, Fear-Tech, Loomis landed an audition with Megadeth. Then only 16 years old, he was deemed too young to join, and instead went on to craft a complex playing style all his own.

Loomis soon made his mark with Seattle-based progressive metal band Nevermore, with his distinctive rhythmic style, smooth technique and breakneck speed being heard on acclaimed albums like Dead Heart in a Dead World and This Godless Endeavor.

Loomis said his connection with Jackson dates all the way back to the early Nineties and his earliest days with Nevermore.

“I started playing Jackson guitars early on in my youth and in the early stages of my first band, Nevermore,” Loomis said. “To be able to work with their excellent staff of amazing luthiers and craftsman on a one-to-one basis now is really a dream come true.”

After departing Nevermore, Loomis released two solo albums. His playing can be heard on Will to Power, the latest album from Swedish melodic death metal act Arch Enemy. The band is on tour through mid 2019.

