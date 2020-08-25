James Hetfield, Dave Mustaine, Kerry King and more to feature in new Flying V documentary

A new DVD release, Flying V, will tell the story of the iconic electric guitar model through interviews with a slew of metal artists who have helped to make the V famous, including Metallica’s James Hetfield, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Slayer’s Kerry King and Michael Schenker.

Other players on board include former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing, current Priest men Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap, Scorpions’ Matthias Jabs, Mercyful Fate’s Michael Denner and Hank Sherman and Accept’s Wolf Hoffmann, as well as Diamond Head’s Brian Tatler, King Diamond’s Andy La Rocque, Wishbone Ash’s Andy Powell and Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott.

Part of the “Inside Metal’ series, the 67-minute doc was directed by Peter Hansen and produced by Hansen and Michael Denner, and “chronicles the origin of the most unique guitar on earth and its incredible influence on the history of rock and roll and heavy metal.”

You can check out the trailer above, and head to MVD Shop to pick up a copy.