Jane's Addiction Add Dates to "Theatre of the Escapists" Tour

Alt-rock legends Jane's Addiction have officially added a third leg to their current "Theatre of the Escapists" tour.

Dates have yet to be announced, but you can find a list of cities and venues below. Tickets are expected to be available for presale later this week.

The band's current tour sees them playing more intimate, theater-style venues and bringing along an elaborate, visually stunning stage setup. Support thus far has come from Belgium's Black Box Revelation, with the additional dates seeing the band supported by Mutemath, Band of Skulls, Die Antwoord and more.

Jane's Addiction are on tour in support of their most recent album, The Great Escape Artist, which was released this past August.

Jane's Addiction Theatre of the Escapists Tour — Additional Shows