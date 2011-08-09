Jane's Addiction Post 3D Concert Online

As previously reported, Jane's Addiction filmed their recent concert at New York City's Terminal 5 for what would become a 3D concert film. Over 100 fans also filmed the show from all angles on the 3D LG Thrill 4G (the show was in partnership with LG.)

Now, the finished product has been posted online, and can be seen below.

Jane's Addiction recently released the first official single from their upcoming album, The Great Escape Artist. Titled "Irresistible Force," you can stream the song here.

The Great Escape Artist will be released on September 27.