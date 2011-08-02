Jane's Addiction Debut New Single, "Irresistible Force"

Earlier this morning, alt-rock pioneers Jane's Addiction debuted their new single, "Irresistible Force," the KROQ morning radio program "The Kevin & Bean Show." The song, which will be available via iTunes and other digital media outlets tomorrow (August 3), can be streamed below, courtesy of KROQ.

"Irresistible Force" comes from the band's forthcoming new album, The Great Escape Artist, which is due out on September 27.

As reported earlier, Spin.com are offering a free sampler titled "20 Years of Lollapalooza," which features Jane's Addiction playing "Been Caught Stealing" live. You can find out more info here