Alt-rock pioneers Jane's Addiction have partnered with iTunes to stream their new album, The Great Escape Artist, in full on iTunes. The stream as advertised as being for a "very limited time," to head here now to listen. (You must have iTunes installed.)

Their first album since 2003's Strays, The Great Escape Artist is due out next Tuesday, October 18.

If you haven't already, you can check out the video for the band's new song, "Irresistible Force," at this location.