Jane's Addiction have just released their new music video for the song "Irresistible Force," which you can check out below.

The song is the first single taken from the band's upcoming album, The Great Escape Artist, which is now set for release on October 4.

As previously reported, the band are offering fans a chance to remix "Irresistible Force" for a chance to win $1,000 and a digital single release of their remix from EMI.

More details can be found here.