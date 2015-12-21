Jay Willie Blues Band Premiere "Upside of the Ground" Music Video

Newtown, Connecticut, blues-rocker Jay Willie doesn’t hide the fact that the biggest influence in his life is the late Johnny Winter.

But despite its title, Willie's new album—Johnny’s Juke Joint—isn’t a tribute album; it's far more than that.

Although some of Winter’s influence peaks through occasionally, Johnny’s Juke Joint is a well-conceived collection of covers and originals delivered with gusto from a fresh point of view. It features stellar guest appearances from new-age harmonica master Jason Ricci, who’s appeared on all three of the band’s albums.

