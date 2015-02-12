Jeff Beck Announces Autobiography, Official Documentary and 2015 Tour Dates

Jeff Beck has signed an exclusive publishing deal with the London-based Genesis Publishing Group.

Plans to release a high-quality "signed, limited-edition" book are in the works for late 2015. Beck also is reportedly hard at work on an official documentary—and he's writing his autobiography.

In other Beck news ...

The guitarist recently participated in the Poppy Appeal song "No Man's Land," a tribute to the people who served in World War I; it resulted in four performances, culminating in NFL pre-game entertainment broadcast from Wembley Stadium. The song featured Joss Stone on vocals.

A DVD of Beck’s April 2014 Tokyo concert was released in November and reached Number 1 on Billboard's DVD chart. He'll also complete work on his new studio album, which is expected later this year.

Beck also has announced several solo tour dates—not to mention dates with ZZ Top. You can find all the current dates below. Joining Beck on his solo and double-bill tours are Jimmy Hall on vocals, Rhonda Smith on bass, Jonathan Joseph on drums and Nicolas Meier on guitar.

Jeff Beck Solo Dates

April 13 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

April 15 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 16 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 17 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 18 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

April 19 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

April 21 Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY

April 22 Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

April 24 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ

April 25 The Strand – Capital Performing Arts Center York, PA

April 26 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA

With ZZ Top

April 30 Cedar Park Center Cedar Park, TX

May 1 Winstar Casino Thackerville, OK

May 2 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX

May 3 Concrete Street Corpus Christi, TX

May 7 MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

May 8 Cruzan Amphitheater West Palm Beach, FL

May 9 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL

May 10 Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA