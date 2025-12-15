“I’m very grateful to have it and be its current custodian”: The surprising Cinderella story of the vintage Nocaster that connects a glam metal star to Keith Urban

Keith Urban has a pretty enviable guitar collection. One of his standout electric guitars, though, is a unicorn vintage Fender Nocaster that has a surprising link to a glam metal band.

Speaking in the new print issue of Guitar World, Urban was asked to name his best bargain gear buy. After joking that such a question would take him into “Joe Bonamassa territory,” he put the spotlight on his prized Nocaster.

“Well, Tom Keifer from [hard rock and glam band] Cinderella, for some reason, sold his Nocaster,” his story begins. “I was at [Nashville vintage guitar store] Gruhn's many, many years ago. I played it, fell in love with it, and bought it.

“I can't remember what I paid for it,” he adds. “It wasn't cheap.”

It’s no surprise, though. Nocasters – precursors to the Telecaster – were built in the 1950s and are rare and sought-after items today. Add a dollop of glam metal star quality into the mix, and you've got all the makings of an especially prized instrument.

Whatever the price, Urban feels it was a perfectly justified purchase, arguing, “I absolutely love that guitar, so that's definitely one that I feel was worth every cent.

“It's just an unusually great guitar with, hands down, the most ferocious, dynamic pickups I've ever heard in a Telecaster,” he continues. “The whole thing is original – well, maybe not the frets – but the electronics, hardware, and everything else. It's amazing.

“I don't know why Tom sold it; maybe it served its purpose in his life, as they do, and it was time for someone else to own it. I'm very grateful to have it and be its current custodian."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Urban has long been a fan of Fender single-cuts, but he's currently busy at work with PRS for a signature guitar that pulls together the best of his favorite models. He offered a first look at the build earlier this year as fans continue to hope for an official signature production run.

Speaking to Guitar World of the guitar and its finely tuned pickups, Urban said, “They’re humbuckers but have an amazing, almost Dumble harmonic range.

“I can get squeaks and squawks out of them; unlike any other guitar I’ve got. And the playability is just beautiful.”

Read more from Keith Urban, and reflect on a bumper year of gear in the latest issue of Guitar World. Copies can be ordered to your door from Magazines Direct.