“Thank you for giving us so much joy. Life and talent always turned up to 11”: Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner and wife Michelle found dead at their LA home

Rob Reiner – the Hollywood director who brought to life the music world’s most beloved comedies This is Spinal Tap – has been found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their home in Los Angeles.

According to a report from the BBC, police and firefighters were called to the couple’s house on Sunday afternoon. Authorities are currently investigating the pair’s death as an apparent homicide.

Following early reports, which revealed a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths were subsequently confirmed in a statement issued by a family spokesperson.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” it read. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were called to the scene at 15:38 local time for medical aid. Robbery homicide detectives were also called to the scene and have since opened an investigation. The police have said that no-one has yet been arrested.

News of the Reiner couple’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, with the likes of Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi issuing statements. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have also paid their respects to Reiner, with actor Josh Gad remembering him as “one of the greatest directors of our time”.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas Now - YouTube Watch On

A celebrated filmmaker and actor who cut his teeth in the sitcom circuit – notably playing Meathead in All in The Family in the 1970s – Reiner produced a string of hit Hollywood movies, including A Few Good Men (1992), When Harry Met Sally (1989) and The Princess Bride (1987).

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He was also the director and co-writer behind This is Spinal Tap – the famed mockumentary that told the story of the titular rock band and gave birth to some of guitar’s most popular cult classic moments – not least the Marshalls that went to 11.

Reiner reunited with Christopher Guest and the rest of the Spinal Tap ensemble for a long-awaited sequel, which arrived earlier this year.

Writing in a joint statement with his wife Jamie Lee Curtis, Guest – who played Nigel Tufnel in the two films – said, they were “numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner”.

“There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage and their global care for a world in crisis,” they said. “We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve.”

Many of Reiner’s collaborators have offered tributes of their own, with Ghosts of Mississippi star Virginia Madsen writing, “Thank you Rob for giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11.”