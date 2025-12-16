“Within an hour, he got back to me going, ‘This is amazing. I’d love to come and play it.’ A week later he was in my house”: How Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien got hooked on one of the world’s most unconventional guitars
The Circle Guitar is an electro-mechanical guitar that’s been praised by the likes of the Radiohead guitarist, Phish’s Mike Gordon, and Muse’s Matt Bellamy
NAMM 2025 was marked by some pretty eye-opening innovations. However, perhaps one of the most off-kilter offerings was the Circle Guitar by Circle Instruments, described as “a hyper instrument that transforms what a guitar can do.”
Essentially, it's an electro-mechanical guitar that uses a MIDI-enabled physical sequencer to strum the strings. As the name suggests, there's a spinning wheel covered in tiny plectrums which create “rhythms impossible to replicate by hand” – all in the spirit of freeing players to go beyond the traditional realm of guitar playing.
The Circle Guitar managed to attract the attention of a few guitarists with a penchant for all things unconventional – among them, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien.
“When I discovered Aphex Twin, the first thing about it was that he was sort of an enigma,” creator Anthony Dickens tells Guitar.com. “And then I heard that he made his own instruments, and I was like, fucking hell, that is cool! That is the ultimate freedom, isn’t it?”
After toiling away at the Circle Guitar project since shortly before the pandemic, Dickens happened to come across a That Pedal Show episode with the Radiohead guitarist, during which he asserted that searching for new sounds and textures is more important than the pursuit of technical virtuosity. That appreciation for out-there guitar innovations was primed for some Circle Guitar experimentation – and it turned out to be right up his street.
His comment struck a chord with Dickens, and he quickly slid into O'Brien's DMs, and the rest, as they say, is history.
“Within an hour, he got back to me going, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I’d love to come and play it,’” Dickens recalls. “And a week later, he was in my house!”
O'Brien would later champion the Circle Guitar, saying, “Occasionally, you see or get to play something that makes you think in a totally different way. This is an extraordinary new guitar, and I’ve already put an order in to buy the first one.”
Alongside O'Brien, Phish bassist Mike Gordon, Idles' Lee Kiernan, Muse's Matt Bellamy, and producers Paul Epworth and John Congleton are all in on the action. And if you want to see what the fuss is all about, there's currently a waiting list to get your own Circle Guitar, and it costs £7,995 (approx. $10,000) apiece.
For more details, head to Circle Instruments.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
