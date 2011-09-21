Jeff Loomis Breaks Silence on Leaving Nevermore

Jeff Loomis has been unusually quiet after his departure from Nevermore. All that has changed though, as Loomis has given his first post-Nevermore interview to the guys at Metal Sucks. An excerpt from the chat follows.

So you started discussing leaving the band during that tour… at that point, for how long had you known that there were serious problems within the band? "For quite some time actually… there were many problems health-wise that were kinda getting scary. Warrel had a problem with his pancreas and diabetes back in ’05, and Jim recently underwent brain surgery to remove a small brain tumor, plus he had issues with Crohn’s disease. Sometimes Jim wasn’t able to tour because of that, and we would always have to find a replacement. Troubles happen all the time in bands, and we always dealt with them. I think that over a period of time, though, that started to kind of take a toll with never having the whole original band onstage at certain times when we were on tour. People were asking tons of questions about it, and we would do the best we could with trying to explain everything, but sometimes fans wouldn’t understand or get the real picture of what was going on. So, yes, I would say from as early on as 2005, there were issues we had to deal with, medical-wise."

