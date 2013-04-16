Jeff Loomis Robbed in St. Louis, Asks for Donations to Continue Tour

Jeff Loomis and his band, who are on tour with Soilwork, had their van broken into last night while in St. Louis.

Loomis elaborates:

"Last night after our show in St. Louis, our tour van was broken into as we were grabbing a bite to eat before our drive to Dallas. We were parked in a well lit area in front of the restaurant. In the 10 to 15 minutes that it took for us to order our food and eat, all of our personal items such as laptops, cameras, musical equipment, cell phones, passports and money were stolen.

"We came outside to find the lock on the driver side door popped out of the van, and promptly called the police. A report has been filed and the van was fingerprinted, but the leads don't seem promising. The police stated that this is apparently a common occurrence for the area. We are all in disbelief, but are very fortunate for everyone to be OK.

"After discussing the situation as a group, we would like to try to continue on with this tour. But to be able to do this, we will need your help. We have all taken a huge hit financially, and we cannot continue on without some sort of support. We have set up a paypal account for any amount of donations to assist us for the duration of the tour.

Below is the paypal email to make donations to: JLoomisbanddonation@outlook.com

"Any and all support will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you,"

— Jeff Loomis band and crew"

Loomis released a special tour edition of Plains of Oblivion today via Century Media Records. In support of his upcoming dates with Soilwork, Plains of Oblivion - Tour Edition features three bonus tracks, in addition to the original Plains of Oblivion disc that was released last year.

JEFF LOOMIS tour dates with SOILWORK, BLACKGUARD, WRETCHED

4/16/2013 - San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live

4/17/2013 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

4/18/2013 - Abilene, TX @ Lucky Mule

4/19/2013 - Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos

4/20/2013 - El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

4/22/2013 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

4/23/2013 - McAllen, TX @ Geo's

4/24/2013 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

4/26/2013 - St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theater

4/27/2013 - Jacksonville, FL @ Freebird Live

4/28/2013 - Charlotte, NC @ The Casbah

4/29/2013 - Richmond, VA @ Kingdom

4/30/2013 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

5/01/2013 - Teaneck, NJ @ Mexicali Live

5/02/2013 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

5/03/2013 - Buffalo, NY @ Broadway Joes

5/04/2013 - Columbus, OH @ Al Rosa Villa

5/05/2013 - London, ON @ Music Hall

5/06/2013 - Syracuse, NY @ Station 58

5/07/2013 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

