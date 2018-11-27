Jeff Tweedy Shares Official Video for “I Know What It’s Like”

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has shared the video for “I Know What It’s Like,” from his upcoming debut solo album of original material, WARM.
Tweedy has also announced a 2019 tour in support of the album. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 7 P.M. local time and can be purchased at wilcoworld.net/shows.
Additionally, Tweedy and his band will be performing songs from WARM via a live-stream on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 8pm CST. The stream can be viewed here.
WARM was produced and recorded by Tweedy, along with collaborators including Glenn Kotche, Tom Schick and his son, Spencer Tweedy, at Wilco’s The Loft studio in Chicago.
WARM is out November 30 on dBpm Records and can be pre-ordered here.
Jeff Tweedy tour dates:
Jan. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Jan. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Jan. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Jan. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Feb. 27 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre w/ Buck Meek
Feb. 28 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant w/ Buck Meek
March 1 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson theater w/ Buck Meek
March 3 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre w/ Buck Meek
March 4 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre w/ Buck Meek
March 7 - Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center w/ Buck Meek
March 8 - Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre w/ Buck Meek
March 9 - Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre w/ Buck Meek
March 11 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall w/ James Elkington
March 14 - Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre w/ James Elkington
March 15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse w/ James Elkington
March 17 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre w/ James Elkington
March 19 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ James Elkington
March 20 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater w/ James Elkington
March 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre w/ James Elkington
April 12 - Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts
April 13 - Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival