Jeff Tweedy Shares Official Video for “I Know What It’s Like”

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has shared the video for “I Know What It’s Like,” from his upcoming debut solo album of original material, WARM.

Tweedy has also announced a 2019 tour in support of the album. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 7 P.M. local time and can be purchased at wilcoworld.net/shows.

Additionally, Tweedy and his band will be performing songs from WARM via a live-stream on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 8pm CST. The stream can be viewed here.

WARM was produced and recorded by Tweedy, along with collaborators including Glenn Kotche, Tom Schick and his son, Spencer Tweedy, at Wilco’s The Loft studio in Chicago.

WARM is out November 30 on dBpm Records and can be pre-ordered here.

Jeff Tweedy tour dates:

Jan. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Jan. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Jan. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Jan. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Feb. 27 - Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre w/ Buck Meek

Feb. 28 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant w/ Buck Meek

March 1 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson theater w/ Buck Meek

March 3 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre w/ Buck Meek

March 4 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre w/ Buck Meek

March 7 - Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center w/ Buck Meek

March 8 - Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre w/ Buck Meek

March 9 - Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre w/ Buck Meek

March 11 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall w/ James Elkington

March 14 - Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre w/ James Elkington

March 15 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse w/ James Elkington

March 17 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre w/ James Elkington

March 19 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ James Elkington

March 20 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater w/ James Elkington

March 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre w/ James Elkington

April 12 - Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

April 13 - Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival