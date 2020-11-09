Jennifer Batten set to host online Guitar Cloud Symposium Deep Dive on recording an album

Jennifer Batten – who we recently named as one of the 15 greatest all-star guitar teachers – is hosting a full-day Zoom 'Deep Dive' on how to record an album, as part of her Guitar Cloud Symposium educational program.

Taking place from 9AM to 6PM PT on November 14, the event will feature guest teachers Angela Petrilli, Vicki Genfan, Gretchen Menn and Tay Hoyle.

Covering a wide range of topics in depth, including creating a concept album, recording an instrumental album and finance and promotion, Batten's symposium is aimed at all guitarists regardless of ability or goal.

There's even a half-hour 'home studio recording techniques' session scheduled, as well as smaller group sessions for students to enjoy more personalized tuition.

Jennifer Batten's Deep Dive is available to book now for $199. For more information, head to Guitar Cloud Symposium.