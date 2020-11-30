Jensen’s Blackbird 40 speaker promises vintage character with modern high-gain power

Jensen Loudspeakers has introduced the Blackbird 40 speaker, a new 12-inch entry in the company’s Jet Series of guitar amp speakers.

The 40-watt speaker boasts a 1.26-inch copper-wound voice coil and a reinforced AlNiCo magnet in the classic “horseshoe” format.

According to Jensen, the Blackbird 40 aims to capture the classic vintage character and chime of the popular Jensen P12Q, but with increased sensitivity and a stronger magnet for a firmer and more powerful bass response.

The result is a speaker well-suited to more modern high-gain and overdriven tones.

Additionally, the Blackbird 40 is the first speaker in the Jet Series to feature reinforced AlNiCo magnet technology, which raises the overall strength of the magnet by more than 30 percent.

Further features include a cone membrane with a specially-designed corrugation pattern, treated surrounds and an acoustically-transparent cloth dust cap, as well as a pressed steel basket.

The Blackbird 40 will be available in early 2021 for $195. For more information, head to Jensen Tone.