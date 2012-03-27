Jet Announce Breakup

Australian hard rockers Jet have officially announced their split after more than a decade together.

The band posted a statement on their website yesterday, which read:

"After many successful years of writing, recording and touring we wish to announce our discontinuation as a group. From the many pubs, theatres, stadiums and festivals all across the world it was the fans that made our amazing story possible and we wish to thank them all. Thank you, and goodnight."

Jet released three full-length albums during their career, their latest being 2009's Shaka Rock. The band have sold over 6 million albums to date, over half of which came from their 2003 debut Get Born. Get Born has sold more than 3.5 million copies worldwide behind the strength of singles "Are You Gonna Be My Girl?" and "Cold Hard Bitch."