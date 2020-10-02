JHS launches $99 pedal range – meet the 3 Series

JHS Pedals has unveiled an exciting new line of affordable USA-built stompboxes – the 3 Series.

Consisting of a Chorus, Compressor, Delay, Distortion, Fuzz, Overdrive and Reverb, the range is well-rounded enough to create a pretty comprehensive – not to mention aesthetic – pedalboard at a reasonable price.

Why's it called the '3 Series'? Well, each pedal in the range boasts the exact same three-knob enclosure – with differing dial functions, of course – aiming to offer users a straightforward, no-frills playing experience. Each pedal also includes a toggle that controls an effect specific to the respective design.

The Chorus is built to offer "classic chorus and modulation sounds", with typical Volume, Rate and Depth knobs. The Vibe toggle enables players to remove the dry signal, leaving a simple true pitch vibrato sound.

The Compressor features Volume, Attack and Sustain knobs and a Bright toggle, which engages a brighter EQ – perfect for ensuring your tone is heard in busy mixes.

JHS says the Distortion unit is "massively versatile", despite its simple user interface. Controls include Volume, Filter and Distort knobs, as well as a Gain toggle which gives a choice between either a compressed or open tone.

The Delay offers between 80ms and 800ms of delay time, for everything from "slapback to long ambient washes of pad-like echo". Controls are Mix, Time and Repeats, and a type toggle lets you choose between a clearer digital-voiced delay and a darker analog-voiced delay.

According to the Kansas City pedal company, the new Fuzz unit is "the perfect balance of vintage and modern with soaring sustain and clear articulation". Boasting Volume, Bias and Fuzz knobs and a bass-boosting Fat toggle, it's likely a be a hit amongst dirt enthusiasts.

The Overdrive offers Volume, Body (EQ) and Drive knobs, and a Gain toggle for switching between compressed and open tones. The company says "you can achieve anything from boost, transparent low gain, to huge amp-like medium overdrive sounds" with this pedal.

And finally, the Reverb has Verb, EQ and Decay knobs, and a Pre-delay toggle which, you guessed it, allows the user to switch between a short and long pre-delay times.

Each 3 Series pedal is available now for $99 apiece. For more information, head to JHS Pedals.