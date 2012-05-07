Trending

Jim Dunlop Introduces MXR Slash Octave Fuzz, Slash Cry Baby Classic

By

Just weeks ahead of the release of his new album, Apocalyptic Love, Slash has teamed up with the folks at Jim Dunlop for a trio of new products.

The MXR Slash Octave Fuzz, Slash Cry Baby Classic and limited-edition Slash Pick Tin will all be available this month, just in time for the release of Apocalyptic Love on May 22.

"I needed a pedal that could produce a great sounding fuzz," said Slash, "with low octave and high octave effects to flesh it out."

He continued: "Basically, I explained the sound I was looking for to the Dunlop design team, and we compared those ideas to similar pedals and effects. I told them what I liked and didn't like, they put together some prototypes, and brought them to me in the studio. I was testing them while we were tracking the new record, so I had it right under the microscope. I gave the Dunlop guys my feedback, and they tweaked and fine-tuned some more until we got the sound I had in my head."

Slash has been using a Cry Baby wah for the vast majority of his career, so it should come as no surprise that the top-hatted guitarist should get a brand new custom wah.

"The Cry Baby is such a personal effect," he said, "every player has his own way of using it. I'm able to express myself in a certain way that makes every note that much more intense."

You can get more info at JimDunlop.com.