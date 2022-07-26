Jim Root partners with Dunlop for chug-friendly drop A and drop B signature strings

The Slipknot guitarist's new custom-gauge sets seek to provide tuning stability and high-end clarity capable of accommodating his low-end six-string onslaughts

Dunlop Jim Root signature string sets
(Image credit: Dunlop / Michael Campanella/Redferns)

Dunlop has teamed up with Slipknot’s resident electric guitar hero Jim Root for two all-new sets of signature electric guitar strings.

Arriving in drop A and drop B configurations, each set was hand-curated by Root, who personally spec'd up two individual sets of six strings capable of keeping up with his relentless low-end playing.

Both the gauge and core size were chosen by Root, with the Slipknot guitarist also highlighting the need to maintain a high-end clarity, while ensuring tuning stability and physical robustness for his no-holds-barred playing style.

With that in mind, Root approached Dunlop in an effort to design some signature strings capable of meeting the above criteria, resulting in the Jim Root String Lab Series guitar string sets.

Image 1 of 2
(Image credit: Dunlop)
Image 1 of 2

“These strings give me what I need to get my sound, and they’re comfortable to play no matter what I throw at them,” he said. “They keep their high-end clarity for a long time, and they’re really consistent from one pack to the next – they never break on me.”

The drop A set are .012 to 0.064, comprising .012, .016, .020, .038, .048 and 0.064 gauges. The drop B collection, meanwhile, contains slightly lighter strings: .011, .015, .020, .036, .042 and .056.

We imagine Root will be strapping his strings on to his ever-growing collection of signature guitars, which was recently bolstered with the arrival of his long-awaited Charvel model.

Both sets are available now for $19.79.

To find out more, head over to Dunlop (opens in new tab).

We’ve seen a few signature strings hit the market this year. Last month, Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein launched his own Monster Gear company, which offered a trio of Von Frankenstein signature sets.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.