Jimi Hendrix Bassist Billy Cox Announces Band of Gypsys Experience Tour

Billy Cox, the bassist who worked with Jimi Hendrix as part of the Band of Gypsys and the Jimi Hendrix Experience, will hit the road with his own band on a multi-city tour.

The tour, which is billed as Billy Cox/Band of Gypsys Experience, kicks off June 19 in Northampton, Massachusetts. In addition to Hendrix classics such as "Machine Gun" and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," Cox will showcase his blues roots, drawing upon the trove of performances and recording sessions he made with Slim Harpo, Little Milton, Gatemouth Brown and Freddie King.

"It was Jimi's dream to use a second guitarist," Cox said. "He was getting into a new phase of his music and he felt that one guitar limited the band and limited the new music that he was creating. There were glimpses of what he was trying to do at Woodstock with Larry Lee as the second guitarist. But that idea was not able to continue. Now, almost 43 years later, I am grateful I have the opportunity to continue the dream with two dynamic guitarists, Dani Robinson and Byron Bordeaux.”

“Our show could be described as triangular in context, we perform not only Hendrix, but some originals and some old school,” Cox adds. “We are most especially committed to giving the audience an evening of good listening and fun. Dani and Byron embody the spirit of guitar showmanship."

Dates for the Band of Gypsys Experience: