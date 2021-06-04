Jimi Hendrix's estate gives the nod to an officially licensed “Live at Monterey” bobblehead figure

As the greatest electric guitar player who has ever lived, there exists a wealth of merchandise associated with Jimi Hendrix. And now, his estate has made that merch pool even bigger by partnering with Kollectico for a brand-new bobblehead figure.

Commemorating Hendrix's 1967 performance at the Monterey Pop Festival – which he concluded by dousing his Fender Stratocaster in lighter fluid and setting it on fire – the “Live at Monterey” bobbleheads are officially licensed, hand-sculpted and painted and come in collector's boxes.

The bobblehead's pose appears to be modeled on an iconic photograph taken by then 17-year-old Ed Caraeff.

(Image credit: Kollectico)

“Collector's items are a form of admiration for a beloved artist or person of interest,” says Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix.

“We want those who are devoted to Jimi to have something delightful to add life to the spaces where they live and work. Kollectico has created a beautifully artistic and endearing line that we can all enjoy. Jimi was fun-loving. This is a lighthearted way to appreciate him.”

“We couldn't be more excited about this partnership,” adds Andrew S. Hazen, founder and CEO of Kollectico. “Jimi Hendrix has always been a huge source of inspiration for me these past 40 something years.

“With such extraordinary imagery in his portfolio, this is an opportunity for us to use our creativity to honor Jimi Hendrix with exceptional limited-edition collectibles for Hendrix fans around the globe.”

The “Live at Monterey” bobblehead – of which only 1,967 will be made – is set to ship in August 2021. For more information, head to Kollectico.