‘Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church’ to be Screened in Select Movie Theaters

Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church, the 2015 documentary showcasing Hendrix’s Atlanta International Pop Festival performance on July 4th, 1970, will be screened in select movie theaters around the country beginning January 31.

The film was directed by John McDermott and produced by McDermott and Jimi’s sister, Janie Hendrix, who is also the C.E.O. of Experience Hendrix. In addition to footage of Jimi performing “Hey Joe,” “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Purple Haze” and many more classics at what was dubbed the “Southern Woodstock,” Electric Church features interviews with former Hendrix band mates Billy Cox and the late Mitch Mitchell, as well as producer Eddie Kramer, Paul McCartney, Kirk Hammett and Leslie West, among others.

Several showings will present Q&A sessions along with the film, including the opening date at the Arc Light Hollywood in Los Angeles, which will feature McDermott, Janie Hendrix, Kramer and Steve Rash, who shot the color 16mm footage that appears in Electric Church.