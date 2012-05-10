Jimi Hendrix Estate Issues Statement on 'All Is By My Side' Biopic

Earlier this week, we reported that rapper Andre 3000 had been confirmed to play Jimi Hendrix in the upcoming biopic, All Is By My Side.

While one would have assumed the film's producers would have cleared the idea with the proper channels, a new statement from Jimi Hendrix Estate proves otherwise."Various media outlets have recently published accounts that indicate a feature-length Jimi Hendrix biographical film is nearing production. Experience Hendrix, LLC, the family-owned company entrusted with safeguarding the legacy of Jimi Hendrix and administrator of the Jimi Hendrix music and publishing catalog has made it known many times in the past that no such film, were it to include original music or copyrights created by Jimi Hendrix, can be undertaken without its full participation."Experience Hendrix CEO Janie Hendrix, sister of Jimi Hendrix, and the EH board have not ruled out a 'biopic' in the future though producing partners would, out of necessity, have to involve the company from the inception of any such film project if it is to include original Jimi Hendrix music or compositions."As of this posting, no one from the film has issued a response.