“Witnessing how these three contributed to his stellar vision and bringing them together is a testament to Hendrix's enduring legacy”: Jimi Hendrix's Woodstock bandmates reunite for the first time in nearly 40 years to perform Band of Gypsys-era classics

By
published

Bassist Billy Cox and percussionists Gerardo Velez and Juma Sultan paid homage to the legendary guitarist's repertoire

Kiss The Sky performing the Woodstock set
(Image credit: Jerry Imbro)

The three surviving members of Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock band, Gypsy Sun & Rainbows, recently reunited for the first time since 1988. Bassist Billy Cox and percussionists Gerardo Velez and Juma Sultan, along with Hendrix stand-in guitarist Jimy Bleu, graced The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead, New York, on August 1 and paid homage to Hendrix's impactful legacy.

The special appearances didn't end there, however, as former Noel Redding and Spin Doctors guitarist Anthony Krizan and ex-Buddy Miles Express drummer Kenn Moutenot also joined the lineup.

Image 1 of 4
From L to R - Billy Cox, Juma Sultan and Gerardo Velez
From L to R - Billy Cox, Juma Sultan and Gerardo Velez(Image credit: Jerry Imbro)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.